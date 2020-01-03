5:2 Fast Diet Tracker is an app that will help you organize your diet more easily. With it you can configure your 5:2 diet, set up reminders for meal times, as well as track your progress by entering your weight regularly.

The 5:2 Diet is not only a quick and easy way to lose excess weight but to also start eating healthier without giving up your favorite treats. According to the author of the diet, doctor Michael Mosley, following this diet prolongs life expectancy and reduces the risk of a number of diseases.

Keywords: 5:2 diet, the fast diet, fasting, alternate day fasting, intermittent diet, five two diet

Key Features:

personal diet configuration;

dynamic recommended calorie intake count per day, based on weight, age, and physical activity;

calories tracker;

measures tracker;

contains basic information about the diet, as well as advice on what to eat during "fast" days;

set up reminders for meal times;

BMI calculation for each log;