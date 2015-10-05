X

5-10-15 for iOS

Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports, University of Copenhagen

Training for the whole family.

5-10-15 is a new type of interval training based on research done at the Copenhagen Centre for Team Sport and Health (part of the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at The University of Copenhagen)

5-10-15 is designed to be fun and motivating for children and adults, regardless of their fitness level.

Features:

- easy to get started, even for complete beginners

- fully guided workout with visual and audio cues

- guided warmup to get you ready for the workout

- designed so kids and their parents can workout together

- adjustable difficulty levels

- fitness test to track improvement

- earn badges for your achievements

About the research:

After just 7 weeks the 5-10-15 method showed a solid improvement in childrens running performance, stronger bones and increased muscle mass. Parents that trained with the method had improved fitness and running performance, a decreased body fat percentage and increased muscle mass.

Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

