4moms makes parents' lives easier with its dramatically better, high-tech baby gear. The 4moms app gives parents the option to customize their 4moms product experience with unique features like: mamaRoo. Remote Control - Use your smart device to control the 5 different motions, speeds, and sounds. self-installing car seat. Guided Installation - Talks you through the entire installation process with audio & visual cues, and provides custom recommendations for your specific vehicle. Real-time Safety Alerts - Alerts you if there is an issue with your car seat's installation. Carrier Left in Vehicle Alert - Alerts you if you accidentally leave your carrier in the car to prevent the likelihood of an unattended child in the vehicle. Growth Adjustment Alerts - Proactively reminds you when it's time to adjust the headrest and harness based on your child's height and weight. Also alerts you when your child is outgrowing the seat. moxi stroller. Trip History - Keep track of your lifetime mileage and calories. Remote Control - Turn your headlights & taillights on and off using your smart device. Customer service. Product registration. Product support. Direct Customer Care contact. THE FOLD. Late night feedings? Kill time & check out our blog, the FOLD. Learn more about 4moms products at 4moms.com.