Speed Test for Mobile helps to measure and verify the download speed and upload speed in a short span of time.
Meter to check Internet Speed
Discover the blazing speed of internet connection connection with the new android app.
Other Features
* Measures all network speed accurately on GPRS, 3G, 4G and wifi connections.
* Share the speed results with your friends.
* Troubleshoot or verify the speed you were promised.
By installing this app you agree to the following privacy policy: http://www.oneaudience.com/privacy/?package_name=phone.speed.jiospeedtest
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.