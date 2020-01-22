X

4G Browser 2019 - Cepat & Aman for Android

By RikkApps Free

Developer's Description

By RikkApps

4G Browser 2019 is a fast, secure, and smart Mobile Browser, It is designed to bring you an amazing Premium web experience of different search engines.

Main Features:

- Latest News update of world wide

- Tabbed Internet Browsing

- Incognito Mode. Private browse the web without saving any browser history.

- Supports Flash Player

- Fast Start Times

- Super easy copy/paste

- Homepage

- Bookmarks

- History

- Quick search: Google, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, Wikipedia and other default search engines

- Sharing - Super-easy and intuitive ways to share mobile contents through Facebook, Twitter, Email, SMS and other social media channels.

- Advanced Settings

It is a small-sized, high-performance Internet browser built for those who don't want the bulky and inconvenient size of other browsers.

4G Browser 2019 with the latest security and privacy features to help you stay safe on the internet.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping