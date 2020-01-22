4G Browser 2019 is a fast, secure, and smart Mobile Browser, It is designed to bring you an amazing Premium web experience of different search engines.

Main Features:

- Latest News update of world wide

- Tabbed Internet Browsing

- Incognito Mode. Private browse the web without saving any browser history.

- Supports Flash Player

- Fast Start Times

- Super easy copy/paste

- Homepage

- Bookmarks

- History

- Quick search: Google, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, Wikipedia and other default search engines

- Sharing - Super-easy and intuitive ways to share mobile contents through Facebook, Twitter, Email, SMS and other social media channels.

- Advanced Settings

It is a small-sized, high-performance Internet browser built for those who don't want the bulky and inconvenient size of other browsers.

4G Browser 2019 with the latest security and privacy features to help you stay safe on the internet.