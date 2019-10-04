The game process is divided into two types, each level consists of twenty words, the lessons of the game are divided into photos and the answers to them that are broken into syllables, your task is to look at the photo to guess and compose a word from syllables, when you click on any photo the picture can be increased. This wonderful game was created to play in the company of friends, family and friends. Play at your choice in: English, French, German, Russian, Italian and Portuguese.