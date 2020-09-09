Join or Sign In

41148 for Android

By Mahdi Fanaei Free

Developer's Description

By Mahdi Fanaei

41148 is about a man who wakes up in a weird ruined building full of dead bodies and can't remember his identity! So you should help him to find out that why he's there and who he is! He will face new characters, places and horrible events. A bloody way is in front of you and for reaching your goal and revealing the mysteries you should pay its price!

*** To fully enjoy the game, please use headphones.

- And Don't forget to share your comments, screenshots and videos on social networks with #41148

What's new in version 14

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 14

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

