Plan your 401(k) to live a stress-free life. Financial planning is the biggest stress facing our society today. 1 in 3 Americans has zero dollars in their retirement account. 42% of Millennials have not even started saving for retirement and social security is not going to last.

Unlike other Robo Advisors or established asset managers, we are not selling you any funds or want you to move your assets to PLOOTUS. We are here to assist you in optimizing your 401k, 403b, 457, Thrift Saving Plan (TSP). To take control of your retirement, all you need is sign up with PLOOTUS.

Download PLOOTUS and start saving hundreds and thousands of dollars in the hidden fees charged by various funds. PLOOTUS not only saves you hidden fees but also recommends a diversified portfolio that improves your overall return and significantly increases your retirement assets.

PLOOTUS is currently offered for free.

Follow these steps

Step 1: Link your accounts to see everything in one place

Plootus consolidates all your financial accounts in a secure environment to understand your total income and expenses, asset, liabilities, and NetWorth.

Step 2: Plootus calculates how much you need for retirement

Plootus Algorithm analyses your spending habits and assists you in determining how much money you need for retirement. We analyze 30+ expense categories, consider your location and future expenses like healthcare in providing you with a realistic picture of your retirement needs. The best part is, we dont ask you to key in any information like other planning tools out there. Our AI ( Artificial Intelligence) provides you answers with minimal inputs and offers full flexibility to make any changes to the future retirement expenses. Go ahead make your travel plans and live a happy retired life.

Step 3: Investment Strategy

You may either choose your strategy or Plootus recommends an investment strategy that will assist you in meeting your goals. We dont have a magic wand but it will keep you on a course to a happy retired life. We dont base your investment strategy purely on your age as most other tools do. We base it on your future needs.

Step 4: Diversified Portfolio

Plootus drives a fine balance between risk and reward and recommends a well-diversified portfolio from your 401k, 403b, 457 or Thrift Savings Plan (TSP). Our patent-pending algorithm saves you thousands of dollars in hidden fees and improves portfolio returns, thereby helping you achieve your retirement goal.

Security

Your security is our first priority. PLOOTUS does not ask information about your social security, DOB (only year of birth) and other personal information. PLOOTUS and its partner/s use SSL technology to safeguard users data.

Disclosure

All investments involve risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. While diversification may help spread the risk, it does not assure a profit or protect against loss. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.

