400+ words 2 for Android

By Adrian Tomas Free

By Adrian Tomas

Guess the hidden word using the photo for the clue, the words are divided into fragments, the riddles are of different complexity, from easy words, which take seconds to solve complex words, which will take a lot of time to resolve.

23 levels, more than 400 puzzles.

New beautiful, colorful design with the convenience of playing, both day and night.

Interesting puzzles for every taste.

The game is available in seven languages: English, French, Russian, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese.

For all fans of verbal puzzles, to play in the company of friends, family, co-workers or a single player.

What's new in version 1.0.2

Release October 4, 2019
Date Added October 4, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
