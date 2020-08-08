This 40-day devotional and journal is based on the exciting Kingdom of God series by best-selling author Myles Munroe. God's Big Idea shows how God wants to make the earth a place of Kingdom harmony and peace-beginning with you! This devotional and journal helps you discover God's love and plan for you, including how to:

* Fulfill your destiny now.

* Enjoy continuous fellowship with the Lord.

* Turn the earth into a place filled with His culture!

* Make a big difference in what happens on earth.

Experience for yourself through personal devotion and journaling how you can be directly involved in God's Big Idea by helping plant and multiply His garden communities where all God's children live fruitful and abundant lives. Delve into God's Big Idea, and you will find your own destiny!

This 40-day devotional and journal is based on the exciting Kingdom of God series by best-selling author Myles Munroe. God's Big Idea shows how God wants to make the earth a place of Kingdom harmony and peace-beginning with you! This devotional and journal helps you discover God's love and plan for you, including how to:

* Fulfill your destiny now.

* Enjoy continuous fellowship with the Lord.

* Turn the earth into a place filled with His culture!

* Make a big difference in what happens on earth.

Experience for yourself through personal devotion and journaling how you can be directly involved in God's Big Idea by helping plant and multiply His garden communities where all God's children live fruitful and abundant lives. Delve into God's Big Idea, and you will find your own destiny!

DISCLAIMER

This app is fan made and is not in anyway affiliated to any author or individual,all content is free. If there is any complaint, please kindly contact us first via: everydaychristainapps@gmail.com