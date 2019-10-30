The game is suitable for the whole family, for fans of puzzles, rebuses and crossword puzzles.
The rules are simple:
As soon as the game starts you will see 4 pictures and letters. Find the common idea among the photos-this is the word you are thinking about. Enter it using the available characters.
If you have any problems, use the hints!
Here you will find-a fun game:
- A beautiful and convenient interface;
- There are daily bonuses;
- Witty quotations after each victory;
- There are questions of different complexity;
- The game is for the whole family;
- The free game;
- Regular level replenishment;
- Optimized for phones and tablets.
