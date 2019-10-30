The game is suitable for the whole family, for fans of puzzles, rebuses and crossword puzzles.

The rules are simple:

As soon as the game starts you will see 4 pictures and letters. Find the common idea among the photos-this is the word you are thinking about. Enter it using the available characters.

If you have any problems, use the hints!

Here you will find-a fun game:

- A beautiful and convenient interface;

- There are daily bonuses;

- Witty quotations after each victory;

- There are questions of different complexity;

- The game is for the whole family;

- The free game;

- Regular level replenishment;

- Optimized for phones and tablets.