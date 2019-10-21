X

4 pics 1 word brain game for Android

By Adamsapp Free

Developer's Description

By Adamsapp

Popular game Guess the Word - 4 pics 1 word.

For each completed level you gain gems which you can exchange for real money.

The screen shows 4 pictures. There is something in common between them. Guess the word which unites them. First you go through easy levels, then it will be more difficult.

In the light version, the levels are suitable for children 6-15 and those who feel like a child in their souls.

At the end of each level you get crystals. Change crystals for real money!

Game Guess the Word - 4 pics 1 word features:

* 100% Free!

* The game is made only in English.

* Works on different screens (on tablets and small smartphones)

* 60 levels + download new via the Internet

* Varying difficulty questions

* For different ages

* High quality graphics

What's new in the game Guess the Word - 4 pics 1 word:

You can skip the word and return to it later;

High quality graphics only.

Earn coins and use them for tips.

Try Guess the Word and complete all the levels!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.2.0z

General

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 7.2.0z

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
