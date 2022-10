4 minutes workout is an exercise trainer based on TABATA High Intensity Interval Training timing.At its core, you can use it as a classical tabata intervals timer (20 sec work and 10 sec rest, repeat 8 times).Or use our 3 designed sets of exercises which are targetted at different muscles group.General:This 4 minute interval workout aka the world's fastest workout is based on the youtube video by personal trainer and body transformation expert and consists of these exercises. Burpee -> Mountain Climber -> High Knees Running -> Jumping jackAbs, Cardio:Both of these sets are based on the scientific 7 min exercise but are more focus on specific muscles groups. Abs focuses on abdominal muscles while cardio focuses on lower body.