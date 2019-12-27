4 in a row is a simple but challenging puzzle game.

The goal is to connect a line of four horizontal,vertical,or diagonal discs before your opponent does.

With this 4 in a Line game, you can play with a friend who sits next to you or play against your phone.

Connect 4 pawns to win.

The artificial intelligence embeded in the game allows a player to play a very easy mode but also much harder and challenging modes.

Will you be able to beat the most difficult level designed ?