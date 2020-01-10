X

4 in a row 2 for Android

By Joymaster Holding Co., Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Joymaster Holding Co., Ltd.

Also known as Four up or Find four, 4 in a row is a simple yet challenging game to master.

The goal of the game is to connect a line of four horizontal,vertical,or diagonal discs before your opponent does.

With this 4 in a Line game, you can play with a friend who sits next to you or play against your phone.

Connect 4 pawns to win.

The artificial intelligence embeded in the game allows a player to play a very easy mode but also a much harder and challenging mode.

Will you be able to beat the most difficult level designed ?

The game is tablet ready

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Ludo King

Free
Play the royal game of kings with friends, family and kids, recall your childhood.
Android
Ludo King

Catan Universe

Free
Build roads and cities, negotiate skillfully and become ruler of Catan.
Android
Catan Universe

Voxel - 3D Color by Number & Pixel Coloring Book

Free
Choose from a variety of beautiful 3D templates, follow the numbers and color box, and bring these color block to life.
Android
Voxel - 3D Color by Number & Pixel Coloring Book

Ludo Game

Free
Play Ludo online with friends and offline with bot.
Android
Ludo Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping