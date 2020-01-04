X

4 in 1 School & Graduation Countdown for iOS

By Onekala LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Onekala LLC

Four school countdowns in one!

1. Days & weeks until school starts (if you haven't started school yet)

2. School year days/weeks remaining

3. Summer break days/weeks remaining

4. Days/weeks remaining until you graduate

Perfect for many education programs

- Secondary school

- Middle school

- High school

- College or university

- Certificate programs

Features

- The app counts down the time until school, break and graduation

- The app also shows the percentage complete

- Tap on the countdown to change it from days to weeks

- Tap again on the countdown to change it from school to graduation

- Share your progress on social media

- Receive notifications on progress

-- every day

-- every week

-- every two weeks

Easily customize!

- Select a picture to customize the home screen - perhaps your friends?

- You can change the display phrases

- You can select the background picture

The app is supported by a banner ad that you can remove with an in-app purchase.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

