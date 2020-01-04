Four school countdowns in one!

1. Days & weeks until school starts (if you haven't started school yet)

2. School year days/weeks remaining

3. Summer break days/weeks remaining

4. Days/weeks remaining until you graduate

Perfect for many education programs

- Secondary school

- Middle school

- High school

- College or university

- Certificate programs

Features

- The app counts down the time until school, break and graduation

- The app also shows the percentage complete

- Tap on the countdown to change it from days to weeks

- Tap again on the countdown to change it from school to graduation

- Share your progress on social media

- Receive notifications on progress

-- every day

-- every week

-- every two weeks

Easily customize!

- Select a picture to customize the home screen - perhaps your friends?

- You can change the display phrases

- You can select the background picture

The app is supported by a banner ad that you can remove with an in-app purchase.