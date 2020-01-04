Four school countdowns in one!
1. Days & weeks until school starts (if you haven't started school yet)
2. School year days/weeks remaining
3. Summer break days/weeks remaining
4. Days/weeks remaining until you graduate
Perfect for many education programs
- Secondary school
- Middle school
- High school
- College or university
- Certificate programs
Features
- The app counts down the time until school, break and graduation
- The app also shows the percentage complete
- Tap on the countdown to change it from days to weeks
- Tap again on the countdown to change it from school to graduation
- Share your progress on social media
- Receive notifications on progress
-- every day
-- every week
-- every two weeks
Easily customize!
- Select a picture to customize the home screen - perhaps your friends?
- You can change the display phrases
- You can select the background picture
The app is supported by a banner ad that you can remove with an in-app purchase.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.