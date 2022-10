Little Devil invasion of Formosa Island, and use fireball attack, Formosa islanders everywhere helpless to escape. In the moment, brave hero coming, and ready to use water polo to fight back.In addition to water polo is not enough, if able to crack the fireball four digit password, hero can maximize water polo attack, have the opportunity to extinguish all the fireball, save the Formosa Island.Let's help the brave hero to guess fireball password ...[Game Rules]- Assuming little devil's fireball password is 4318- Hero guess 3045, the board will hint 0A2B, 2B on behalf of which two digits appear- Hero guess 4018, the board will hint 3A0B, 3A representatives there are three digits appear and in the correct position- Hero guess 2348, the board will hint 2A1B, there are two digits appear and in the correct position, and there is another digit has appeared but wrong position- Hero guess 4318, the board will hint 4A0B, on behalf of four digits and the order exactly right, then you win- If more than 10 rounds, challenge fails, it will show the correct digits on fireball