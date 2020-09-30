4 Pics 1 Footballer/Club Quiz Pro Soccer Trivia Game

Are you a football mania? Do you enjoy playing football trivia game? If you do, you must download 4 Pics 1 Footballer/Club Quiz Pro Soccer Trivia Game now! This is a fun quiz game where you have to guess the football players or Football Club after seeing 4 pictures related to that athlete or Club. Just type in your answer after guess the player, Steven gerrard, Messi,Cristiano Ronaldo,Neymar Jr,Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne,Robert Lewandowski,Eden Hazard,Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Man, Ter Stegen,Sergio Aguero,Kylian Mbappe,NGolo Kante,Harry Kane,Antoine Griezmann,Toni Kroos,Luka Modric,Suarez,Sergio Ramos,Ederson,Raheem Sterling,Roberto Firmino,Kalidou Koulibaly Casemiro,De Gea, Courtois,Sergio Busquets, Aubameyang,Karim Benzema, Handanovi

etc. Keep going and beat this quiz soccer on your free time now! Many Clubs are included from Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and other top leagues from all over the world!

The Game patter is as below:

Game Pic display pattern for Guess Club Name is as below

PIC 1: Leagues image/logo

PIC 2: TEAM LOGO

PIC 3: TEAM Jersey

PIC 4: Team famous Player or Team photo or team Jersey

Game Pic display pattern for Guess Player Name is as below

PIC 1: Leagues image/logo

PIC 2: Team LOGO

PIC 3: Player photo.

PIC 4: Player Jersey Number

TOP FEATURES OF 4 Pics 1 Footballer/Club Quiz Pro Soccer Trivia:

Clubs Like:

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal,Chelsea,Liverpool,Manchester City,Manchester Utd,Spurs etc.

LIGUE 1 CONFORAMA: PSG etc

BUNDESLIGA: Dortmund ,FC Bayern etc

SERIE A TIM : Inter, Juventus, Lazio etc

LALIGA : Atltico Madrid,FC Barcelona,Real Madrid etc

How to play 4 Pics 1 Footballer Quiz Soccer Player Trivia for Fun:

1. Open our app and we will immediately display 4 images on your screen.

2. Based on the images, try to guess the football player.

3. Try to type in the alphabets to fill in the blanks.

4. If the answer is wrong, we will let you know.

5. You can ask your friend for help.

6. You can also use coins to get Hints.

7. If you succeed, you will move on to the next level with new questions.

8. If you answered the question correctly, you will get coins.

9. Get more coins if you run out of coins for hints

Why Play our game:

We are aiming to cover all players in world that is 17000+ so 17000+ level weekly new levels on every Monday.

We will ad 300 Clubs around the world

Game is free no In-app purchase.

Game is Easy,Fun and Time pass.

We care our user's we take user' feed back more efficiently.

Happy Gaming