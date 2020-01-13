Ever feel like you were busy but not productive? Or feel indecisive on which of your missions, errands, values or goals to tackle first?
4.Do is a decision making tool to organize your tasks and goals based on their importance and urgency.
Based on the Eisenhower matrix/quadrant made popular by Dr. Stephen R. Covey's book the 7 habits of highly effective people, tasks are sorted into four quadrants.
Prioritize your tasks by urgent and important, important but not urgent, urgent but not important, not important nor urgent.
Features
View all your to dos on the main screen
Add tasks into any category from any screen
Set tasks due to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly
Reminder notifications with configurable sound, snooze length, vibration, and LED.
Sort Checklist by Alphabetically, due date, date added (oldest first), and date added (newest first)
Filter tasks based on filters of your choosing
Easily move task between categories
Home-screen widgets
Add tasks from home-screen widgets
Material design
Make your own theme combination
Home-screen shortcuts for those running Android N or compatible launcherse
Available in the following languages:
English
Spanish
French
Italian
German
Russian
Chinese
Hindi
Arabic
Four do is great for one time or repeating tasks. So what are you waiting for? It's time to prioritize and get things done.
The only permissions used by 4.Do are contacts and storage. These permissions are required for Google Drive backup and are only requested at that point.
