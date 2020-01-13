Ever feel like you were busy but not productive? Or feel indecisive on which of your missions, errands, values or goals to tackle first?

4.Do is a decision making tool to organize your tasks and goals based on their importance and urgency.

Based on the Eisenhower matrix/quadrant made popular by Dr. Stephen R. Covey's book the 7 habits of highly effective people, tasks are sorted into four quadrants.

Prioritize your tasks by urgent and important, important but not urgent, urgent but not important, not important nor urgent.

Features

View all your to dos on the main screen

Add tasks into any category from any screen

Set tasks due to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly

Reminder notifications with configurable sound, snooze length, vibration, and LED.

Sort Checklist by Alphabetically, due date, date added (oldest first), and date added (newest first)

Filter tasks based on filters of your choosing

Easily move task between categories

Home-screen widgets

Add tasks from home-screen widgets

Material design

Make your own theme combination

Home-screen shortcuts for those running Android N or compatible launcherse

Available in the following languages:

English

Spanish

French

Italian

German

Russian

Chinese

Hindi

Arabic

Four do is great for one time or repeating tasks. So what are you waiting for? It's time to prioritize and get things done.

The only permissions used by 4.Do are contacts and storage. These permissions are required for Google Drive backup and are only requested at that point.

Website: dejiapps.com

Facebook: facebook.com/4DoApp/

Google+: plus.google.com/communities/102030441273842205606