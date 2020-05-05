Join or Sign In

3volve for iOS

By Clutch Media & Design Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Clutch Media & Design Inc.

Develop a mutation fixation with 3volve the super simple, addictive puzzle game for all ages!

Gameplay:

- Swipe to merge 2, 3 or 4 matching icon tiles. Combining 3 matching icons in one or more moves allows that icon to evolve to the next phase.

- If the board fills up and there are no more moves available, you will have the option to use a Mega Merge to combine all existing matches on the game board to free up space and keep the game alive. Mega Merges can be won or purchased.

Features:

- 3 Game Play Modes: Standard, Advanced, No Mega Merges

- Swipe four in a row and get to spin the 3volve wheel for bonus tiles!

- Get enough merges and achieve a Super Evolution boost!

- Win free Mega Merges daily on Mega Slots!

- Purchase packs of Mega Merges to keep the game going!

How far can you 3VOLVE? Merge as many tiles as possible and climb the Leaderboard!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4.1

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 3.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

