** Discover events based on your interests and experience them through the eyes of the world **3ventium is an event-focused, social media platform designed to support a global collection of events to share and experience through the moments that define our world. Our aim is to create a global community of events where all users can upload, download, and share media from all users; where the event is what they all share in common.** FEATURES ** - Create your own events and your own hashtag, share them in one universal album as a collection. - Privatize your event and invite only those who you want to share it with, only they will have access to upload and download media in event albums. - Cross platform universal albums of events allow users to upload, share, download and save media in any public album. - See photos and videos taken by the crowd, share and download any or all of them- Follow your favourite artists on tour, get a peek backstage, experience the red carpet and witness award shows, experience sporting events like a true fan.- Instantly share your uploads, event albums, or individual pictures or videos from 3ventium on Facebook, Twitter, or through email or SMS.- Collaborate and participate in the global media collection to showcase events by all those attending for all those who missed out. - Discover events near you based on your own interests.- Interact with fans from around the world by experiencing their events through mutually shared interests.- Import friends from Facebook or followers from Twitter.

- Upload, subscribe, and share functionality from any event grid- Upload, subscribe, and share buttons added to all events in grid preview- Upload, subscribe, and share buttons added to individual events and individual pictures and videos- NEW Categories added- Bug fixes

