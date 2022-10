DESCRIPTION 3pak is a quick and convenient way to play fantasy sports with friends and family!Contests last over 2 NFL weeks with the ability to switch players between weeks. Take a 10-minute break in your day, draft your 3pak, and have fun! PICK 3 PLAYERS Draft players from any position and any team. Want 3 RBs? You got it! 1 QB and 2 TEs? That works too! Youre free tostack your pak however you want; just make sure that each player is from a different team and yourpak must be under the salary cap (dont worry, we will remind youif you forget!). QUICK AND CONVENIENT Picking a team can take less than 10 minutes. Dont spend 30 minutes picking 6-9 players; just pick 3, any 3! Plus, 3pak is app based so you can access your pak from your smart phone. PLAY AND WIN 3pak games are low cost and your winnings are instantlydeposited back to your credit card after each session. All transactions are processed by Stripe, a third-party payment processor. 3pak never stores your credit card information! Get in touch with us at support@play3pak.com