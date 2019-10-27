Stay connected with your club track your workout inside or outside club. 3P Boxing 24/7 is the next generation of boxing clubs.

The 3P Boxing 24/7 Member App is a health and fitness tracking app, a gym membership account manager, a group exercise class schedule, and more. Our members can get special deals on retail orders, connect our fitness tracking device, set fitness goals, record workouts, and track progress over time- all in one place!!!

Find and Book Classes:

Youll never miss a class with up-to-the minute schedules from 3P Boxing 24/7 . Reserve your spot with the Class Booking option and add classes directly to your phone calendar.

Get Exclusive Deals:

Get special member discounts on boxing gear and 3P Boxing 24/7 clothing apparel.

Track Your Progress: Track your fitness activities in one place use our heart rate monitors and get full overview of your progress and results.

Manage Your Membership:

Access and manage your membership account straight from your smartphone. Conveniently update your account and billing information and make payments. Stay connected to your club straight from your smart phone. With the 3P Boxing 24/7 App youll never miss a beat. Access schedules, book a class, view your account information, and much more anytime 24/7.