Run and jump, smash, defeat monsters and avoid traps

Let's go on an adventure to find hidden treasures in a mysterious dungeon!

Gather stone to upgrade weapons

You can also collect soul stones and enjoy the game more easily.

Easy controls

Not difficult level

60 evolving levels

Various equipment and costumes

Fun to find hidden items

Games that do not require WiFi

- Cautions -

Save data will also be deleted when you delete the game.

For other inquiries, please contact

naromdev@gmail.com

What's new in version 1.0.3

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
