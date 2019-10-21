Run and jump, smash, defeat monsters and avoid traps
Let's go on an adventure to find hidden treasures in a mysterious dungeon!
Gather stone to upgrade weapons
You can also collect soul stones and enjoy the game more easily.
Easy controls
Not difficult level
60 evolving levels
Various equipment and costumes
Fun to find hidden items
Games that do not require WiFi
- Cautions -
Save data will also be deleted when you delete the game.
For other inquiries, please contact
naromdev@gmail.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.