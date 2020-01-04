Are you ready to take an adventurous train ride with our 3D train driving game for kids? Start this thrilling train ride across our fantasy land to enjoy colorful and attractive views with your small & cute toddlers.

We know very well, how much kids love to play with cars and trains at this age and they always want to be in the driver's seat. Well, we got this wish fulfilled for you with our amazing train engine driving game for your kids. The game is set up in a 3D pixel world to give a retro feel and to explore the beautiful landscapes.

As you drive this train, your kids will be amazed to see colorful hot air balloons and deep tunnels in our fantasy land, where there are cute animals and snowman dancing everywhere in the snow. Cute Penguins, dazzling Rainbows, tiny helicopters, and dolphins will fascinate the mind. The tall & huge rocky mountains and colorful ice cream cones floating in mid-air will bring a smile on your kid's face. Join us for this magical train ride with 3D train driving game for kids.

An attractive feature of this game is that it is in 3D so that the child will enjoy the game from every angle possible. The cute and amazing pixel world is filled with different colors to fascinate the child. The controls of this game are simple and are specially designed for kids. It is a simple game and will keep your child hooked!

How to play 3D Train driving game for kids:

Drive the train on the track with passengers traveling in it.

Increase & decrease speed as per the route ahead.

Honk for clear passage.

Swipe the screen in all directions to get a 360-degree view of the 3D fantasy land.

Characteristics of 3D Train driving game for kids:

Eye-catching and colorful 3D graphics.

Thrilling train ride where the track is laid over our imaginative land to fascinate your kids.

This app is totally free and suitable for toddlers below 5 years.

360 Degree camera view.

Set up in a Pixel fantasy world