Design, iterate, simulate Gears and Cams. Generate 3D models for manufacturing.

Features:

1. Gear 3D Generation

2. Gear 2D generation

3. Cam and Follower 3D generation

4. Cam and Follower 2D generation with displacement diagram

5. Herringbone gear 3D

6. Rack & Pinion 3D

7. Basic Geometric shapes 3D

8. Sharing of 3D data

9. Sharing of 2D data

10. Remembers the last edited value of each design.

Export formats for Geometry: OBJ,PLY,STL,DAE, GLB & GLTF

The app provides a gateway to generate true geometry from engineering to free form shapes, on your mobile and computer. The geometry created can be used to print 3D models via 3D Printers. The geometry created can be imported to any 3D software application, including Microsoft's "3D Viewer".

While using app click on "Start Design" once you land QR code page.

One time purchase gives access to unlimited design generation and sharing. However this subjected to computing cost.

**Purchase Refundable if users ask for it. Write to azmechatech@gmail.com