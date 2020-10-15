Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

3D Gear & CAM Design For Engineers [Desktop] for Android

By Manoj Kumar Yadav $3.99

Developer's Description

By Manoj Kumar Yadav

Design, iterate, simulate Gears and Cams. Generate 3D models for manufacturing.

Features:

1. Gear 3D Generation

2. Gear 2D generation

3. Cam and Follower 3D generation

4. Cam and Follower 2D generation with displacement diagram

5. Herringbone gear 3D

6. Rack & Pinion 3D

7. Basic Geometric shapes 3D

8. Sharing of 3D data

9. Sharing of 2D data

10. Remembers the last edited value of each design.

Export formats for Geometry: OBJ,PLY,STL,DAE, GLB & GLTF

The app provides a gateway to generate true geometry from engineering to free form shapes, on your mobile and computer. The geometry created can be used to print 3D models via 3D Printers. The geometry created can be imported to any 3D software application, including Microsoft's "3D Viewer".

While using app click on "Start Design" once you land QR code page.

One time purchase gives access to unlimited design generation and sharing. However this subjected to computing cost.

**Purchase Refundable if users ask for it. Write to azmechatech@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 3.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now