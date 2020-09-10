Join or Sign In

3D Frames Effects & Wallpaper Maker for Android

By Pavaha Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Pavaha Lab

Would you like your photos to be appearing in the beautiful 3D frames?

3D Frames is so easy to make a real work of art, because you will find so inspiring party photo suits in this the newest photo booth. Adjust photographs of your friends into cool 3D Effects decorated with fireworks, shining lights and express your creativity.

With 3D Photo frames app you can beautify your photo in 3D style. Over 100+ beautiful 3D Templates to make great-looking Square photo.

Easy to create your 3D background using Camera or Gallery photos and mix it with 3D Frames and make best 3D wallpaper in high quality. A beautiful app that gives a complete 3D experience to your home and lock screen.

3D Frames Features

- Select a photo from your image gallery or take one with your selfie camera

- Adjust the image into a photo frame of your choice

- Rotate the picture, zoom in and zoom out for a perfect photo montage

- Add stickers to the photo, to make it look beautiful

- Add amazing photo effects and add text on image

- Save image and Share with friends

- Create 3D Wallpaper

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.5

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 5.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
