Simple interface to explore the content of Thingiverse, download the files of your favourite 3D designs, save them and share them using other apps.
Find and view Thingiverse designs
Download the STL files
Filter by category
Share the designs using other apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram
Soon the content of other 3D design platforms and other app functionalities will also be available!