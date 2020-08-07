Join or Sign In

3C.Exchange for Android

By 3ommas - Cryptocurrency trading terminal and bots Free

Developer's Description

By 3ommas - Cryptocurrency trading terminal and bots

With this App, you can conveniently track the cryptocurrency market in real time, make transactions, and view all trading records in detail.

Save your time with 3C. Exchange

1. Easy installation and registration

2. Track your transactions anywhere, anytime

3. Ability to enable push notifications for continuous monitoring of the situation on the exchange

Not enough trading experience? Use Paper Trading - a free trading simulator, and try different strategies.

Now everyone can get acquainted with algorithmic trading due to a clear and simple interface.

Our support:

support@3c.exchange

What's new in version 1.9.3

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.9.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
