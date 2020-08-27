Sign in to add and modify your software
Have you ever wanted to make a 360 Virtual Tour? This app is for you.
Simply rotate to capture first room, long press where you want to connect next room, capture next room. A tour of a 2 bedroom apartment should not take more than 5 minutes.
All the processing is instantly made on your phone. Sign up for a free account, upload the tour and you will get a link. Everyone with the link will be able to see your tour. No need to have the app, the tour is viewable in the web browser.
With an optional clip-on fish-eye lens, you may be able to include floors and ceilings to your tours.
With this app, you can make an unlimited number of tours, but with only 5 spots per tour.
To remove this limit and have *many* more features such as exporting the tour as a video for Youtube, get the PRO version.