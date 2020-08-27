Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

360visit for iOS

By Dermandar Free

Developer's Description

By Dermandar

Have you ever wanted to make a 360 Virtual Tour? This app is for you.

Simply rotate to capture first room, long press where you want to connect next room, capture next room. A tour of a 2 bedroom apartment should not take more than 5 minutes.

All the processing is instantly made on your phone. Sign up for a free account, upload the tour and you will get a link. Everyone with the link will be able to see your tour. No need to have the app, the tour is viewable in the web browser.

With an optional clip-on fish-eye lens, you may be able to include floors and ceilings to your tours.

With this app, you can make an unlimited number of tours, but with only 5 spots per tour.

To remove this limit and have *many* more features such as exporting the tour as a video for Youtube, get the PRO version.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.17

General

Release August 27, 2020
Date Added August 27, 2020
Version 1.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now