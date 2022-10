The knee bend, also known as a squat, is a very effective leg muscle building exercise. Thigh muscles and lower leg muscles work during a knee bend.The 300 Squats Programme gives you an opportunity to develop your leg muscles by doing 300 squats in a row. Our verified technique of tests and a training series allows you to start exercising at a level that is matched to your abilities - this way you can progress at a rate appropriate for your fitness level.It is simple program but very efective. Program contain 15 levels from 0 to 300 squats.App feautures:- Timer between sets;- 15 Levels (training programs);- Notifications will remind if you forgot about pushups;- Warm ups before training;- Quick statistic (current program and day, level, status and medals);- Cloud service to backup your statictic;300 Squats - it is one app from great series of programs "Be Stronger". Combine different programs - 300 Abs, 100 Pushups, 50 Pullups.Good luck and Be Stronger!