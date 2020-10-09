Are you ready to accept the challenge to exercise your legs and buttocks? Begin working out right away and see results after just a few weeks.

Exercising correctly is the most important thing you can do to achieve toned legs and firm buttocks. This 30-day exercise programme involves the three main muscle groups: the glutes, thighs, and legs.

With this free App, you can train your legs and butt with a 30-day exercise programme, without any equipment, so that you can work out where and when you want to.

You can work out and do the exercises in your house or in the gym, and all you need is 10 minutes a day. But thats not all: youll have access to a personal trainer who will help you via videos and animations of each exercise, and youll also be able to track calories burned and your body weight.

So now all you need to do is accept the 30-day challenge and begin exercising your legs and buttocks, for free!

Features

- Syncs with Apple Health data

- Different leg and butt exercises every day

- Advice from your virtual personal trainer on the best way to training and achieve the best results for each exercise

- Body strength exercises, with no need for equipment

- Weight loss tracking

- Calculation of calories burned

- Training instructions with animations and videos

- Reminder to help you to remember when to workout

- The exercises in the 30-day programme are suitable for everyone, beginners and professionals alike

You can sign up to a monthly subscription in order to unlock the app and utilize its full potential. Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period and cancellation of the current active subscription period is not allowed. The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal can be turned off in your Account Settings in iTunes after purchase. Any unused portion of the free trial period will be forfeited when you purchase a monthly subscription to the app.

Terms of use: http://passion4profession.net/home#terms-of-use