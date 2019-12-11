The computer course is designed to aim at imparting a basic level appreciation
programme for the common man. After completing the coursethe incumbent
is able to the use the computer for basic purposes of preparing his
personnel/business letters, viewing information on Internet (the web), sending
mails, using internet banking services etc. This allows a common man
or housewife to be also a part of computer users list by making them digitally
literate. This would also aid the PC penetration program.This helps the small
business communities, housewives to maintain their small account using the
computers and enjoy in the world of Information Technology.
This application is 100% offline & Completely Free to download, so no need
of internet can download the app once and can access all the material without
internet connection .We have build this application in HINDI and English in very
simple language .User can easily share topics for friends, relative via
SMS,watsapp, facebook,email etc .This application easy to start , This app
will also help you to bookmark your favorite shayari for future references,
set reminder and move to particular date .
Computer Course Application following important topics:
* Fundamentals of Basic Computer Operations
* Microsoft Word
* Computer software
* Computer short keys
* Computer G.k.
* Interview questoins answare
* Internet
* C language
* Java
* .Net
* PHP/ HTML /CSS
* Tricks and Tips for daily computer use
