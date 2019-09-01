Originally made for a 3 axis camera slider.

With the app you can control 3 stepper motors at the same time. Its suitable for all Arduino based projects.

In the settings screen you can adjust the length of travel (or steps to take) set speed and direction for each motor to suit your project. This also means it works with microstepping (tested up to 1/32 microsteps)

Ideal for :

3 axis camera movement

robotica

remote controlled... whatever you need to be moved with some kind of repression

The sketch is a open source project so you can easily chance or expand it with a 4th axis ...op to 10 steppermotors The control structure is there and the string that's been sent can be controlled.

Download the sketch here :

http://www.rebelstudios.eu/tutorial-for-3-axis-camera-motion/

By using my app you encourage me to make more cool stuff!!

My style and this app is free of advertisements.

lifetime upgrade's for free

Features:

Calibration/homing

instant movement

linear 2 axis movement

linear 3 axis movement

For customization you can always contact me.

App's for exclusive use (robotics's or customized projects) could be made and sent by mail to install on you phone, directly.