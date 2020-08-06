City generator based off the the tables and algorithms listed in the 3.5 SRD (d20 gaming system). This application will allow you to generate settlements for your adventures. Generated cities will have economy statistics, race and class demographics, power center details, and authority statistics. Some basic customization is allowed currently, and more will be added in future versions.

If you play Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, or any d20 system, this utility is an invaluable resource for world building and off the cuff settlement creation. No longer do you need to make multiple dice rolls just to generate one settlement. Simply make a few basic selections, and your city or town will be generated and presented to you.