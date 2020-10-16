Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

2winwin for iOS

By Abdullah Almugren Free

Developer's Description

By Abdullah Almugren

- Puzzle Game

- Complete Offers Guide

- Browse classified Offers at on many categories

- Advertisement platform for commercial products and services.

- It help customers to see the latest Offers in market and all the offers.

- Customer will win cash rewards for browsing Offers .

- This contest is conducted by 2WinWin, Apple is not a sponsor of it and Apple is not liable for any contest and prize.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.02

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.02

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Dutch Bros Shop

Free
Coffee, Drinkware, & Merch.
iOS
Dutch Bros Shop

Dealfor

Free
Dealfor providing the best coupons, deals and much more. The Dealfor App help you save your money, make your shopping smarter.
iOS
Dealfor

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now