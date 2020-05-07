SECOND PHONE NUMBER

2nd Line gives you a second phone number as a burner line on your smartphone to let you call and text for personal and for work separately.

By adding a second phone number in this phone call app, you can more easily get connected with your family, colleagues or customers without the hassle of buying a second phone or adding a second SIM card.

So next time when you need to talk to someone but prefer not to share your real phone numbers, remember you can get one in this second phone number app - 2nd Line. With just a few steps, youll be all set for unlimited phone calls and text messages.

SEPARATE LIFE AND WORK

With 2nd Line local phone number, you can perfectly separate your work from private life by adding a burner line for the later. So you will know how to answer if someone calls you through the work line, or when you call a customer you can also choose to call through the work line, then your personal phone number will stay private.

UNLIMITED TEXTS AND CALLS

Get a second phone number from this 2nd Line app for Android, text and call unlimited with anyone, anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi or your cellular data for only $9.99 per month, or with other 2nd Line users totally for free.

CHEAPER THAN REGULAR CALLS

Powered with its dedicated technology, 2nd Line makes phone calls, whether local or international, much cheaper than regular ones while maintaining high voice quality. Just a few steps to create your dedicated 2nd line. Charge a little, save you a bundle.

USE FOR MULTIPLE SITUATIONS

Have you ever been troubled by these situations? Have to give out your phone number but actually you didnt want to? Harassed by promotions or ads but cant stop all of them? Need to connect for temporary issues but dont want to reveal personal number? If the answer is yes, then youre not alone. Many of us, more or less, have been troubled by things like these. With 2nd Line, you can give out your second phone number to fix all of them. No personal phone number revealed, no trouble or annoyance caused. Once they are done, you can simply burn it anytime, or keep it as long as you want.

Powerful Features for ONLY $9.99/month:

- Unlimited free texts and calls: Call and text unlimited to US and Canada.

- Quality calls: Crystal clear voice quality to smoothen your call experience

- Custom voicemail: Record a custom voicemail greeting to prompt callers to leave a message

- Spam call blocking: Block any unwanted spam caller once forever

- Call forwarding: Directly forward your calls to any number you like in a few steps

- Call recording: Record any incoming & outgoing calls while keeping the voice quality

- Ad-free experience: Enjoy unlimited calls and texts without being disturbed by ads

2nd Line is free to download and comes with millions of local phone numbers. You can choose one as you wish and enjoy all the features mentioned above for only $9.99 per month.

Payment will be charged to Google Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew at the end of each term unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. Auto-renew can be turned off at any time from your Google account settings but refunds will not be provided for the unused portion of the term.