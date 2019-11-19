For sure, you know the situation where you were interested in the person next to you, but you didn't have the courage to talk to him or her. This person may also be interested in you. If so, this would be a dilemma. Imagine you could talk to the respective person throughout telepathy and would know whether this person is interested in you. That would be insane! To be realistic this is not possible nowadays. Nevertheless, you can communicate through invisible wave without any wire today. Yes - it's called internet! With the App 2come1 a dream of telepathy comes true! Feel free to send a request to the person next to you by the App 2come1. If this person is interested in you, you will get a confirmation directly by the respective person. Then, you can text together. If it works - you 2 will become 1 - and see whether the dialectic of yin and yang works. If there is no interest, you will be informed accordingly. With this, it stays discrete and no one gets disturbed and any uncomfortable situation is avoided. As user, you need only an email and a picture of your portrait or of an accessory of you such as a bag, watch, cap or shoes. Based on your profile picture (e.g. red shoes) the other person may find out that the profile picture matches to that what you wear. This makes it more interesting. Try it out!