2Steps: Dating App & Chat for Android

By PSP PROSOCIALPLATFORM Free

Developer's Description

By PSP PROSOCIALPLATFORM

2Steps helps you to find new friends for keeping in touch, communicating, and possibly for other things as well

When using 2steps, youll see that you can meet with those who you want. Its so easy!

Upload your own pictures and tell people in your profile more about you.

Choose who you are looking for and find out who is near you that moment.

You Like each other? Find the right words to start a conversation!

So what are you waiting for? Download NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.10

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 2.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
