With 247meetings new mobile app you can hold an instant conference call, on the go. You dont have to have PIN codes or dial-in numbers, you just open the app, Pick your guests from your existing Contacts, Click the button and Talk.

no pin codes | no dial-ins | no waiting

Save Time:

Countless hours are lost discussing the weather on dial-in conference calls while waiting for the last people to join. No more.

Everyone is in at the same time and you can get straight down to business.

Increased Security:

In secure mode there's no risk of anyone dialling into your call by accident. You can see who's on your call at all times, giving you peace of mind that only the people who are meant to be on your call are there.

SMS Notifications:

Your guests don't even have to have the app installed - they just receive a call at whatever phone they have. They can optionally receive a SMS message just before or up to 10 minutes before the call begins.

ADHOC Conference Calls:

You've suddenly realised that you need to find out 2 small pieces of information and discuss them with your team as you head into an important meeting. Rather than email them and wait for them to dial in you can call them all and get the information needed discussed and agreed before you head in.

Sales Meetings:

No more excuses about lost PIN codes or complex dial-in numbers. Just call the whole team at the appointed hour.

Crisis Management:

As a standalone service which doesn't rely on your corporate infrastructure this is a must-have for senior management to handle Disaster Recovery and Crisis Management.

Download the app now for free and give it a try!