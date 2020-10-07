Join or Sign In

247 Taxis Hastings & Bexhill for Android

By Cordic Android Free

By Cordic Android

247 Taxis Hastings & Bexhill is the largest supplier of taxis in the East Sussex area.

Our booking app allows customers to book and track their taxis live.

Operating around the clock our cabs are just a few clicks away.

We have vehicles from 4 seat saloon cars to 8 seat MPV full taxi spec vehicles.

Our booking app is useful for everyday use as well as corporate use for airports or travel to major cities. 247 taxis can offer the right vehicle, at the right price, for all your transportation needs.

Whether you are shopping or simply heading into town at the weekend, ensure you have the 247 App on your phone to make booking taxi simple.

Also, make use of our "buddy" system to inform a nominated contact of you taxi details, including tracking links for added safety.

- Choose Ring Back and Text Back notifications for your journey."

What's new in version 30.2.1

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 30.2.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
