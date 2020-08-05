This app is meant for US licensed clinicians that treat CAMC Health System patients for conditions including but not limited to:

Allergies

Arthritic Pain

Asthma

Bronchitis

Colds and Flu

Diarrhea

Infections

Insect Bites

Pink eye or Conjunctivitis

Rashes

Respiratory Infections

Sinusitis

Skin Inflammations

Sore Throats

Sprains and Strains

Urinary Tract Infections

Vomiting

Other non-emergency conditions

If during your visit, the provider determines an in-person medical exam or emergency care is needed to treat your condition, they will refer you to the appropriate medical facility.

Clinicians may have a video or phone visit with their patient and chart medical history, diagnosis, medical decision making, provide a work/school excuse, etc. If medically necessary, the provider may prescribe the patient medication(s).

Visits are organized by clinical workscope allowing the proper level of care to align with the providers specialty. Access to the app is restricted to clinicians contracted and/or representing CAMC Health System and are provided credentials by CAMC Health System.

The purpose of this app being distributed through the store is to allow internal and external clinicians to have accessibility to connect to their patients.