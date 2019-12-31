The Laya 24/7 Mental Wellbeing Support Programme, your Employee Assistance Programme app gives employees and their immediate family over the age of 16 years easy access to a whole host of features that are also available on www.layaeap.ie. Right from the app you can:- Click Call to speak with a counsellor in seconds.- View our Self-Help documentation.- Access 100s of helpful blogs across a number categories.- Request and arrange sessions across all of our services, giving you the ability to schedule Video Counselling, Face to Face Counselling, Phone Counselling, Live Chat Counselling, or phone consultations with financial and legal advisors. - Learn more about our EAP service.- Check on updates and news regarding the service. Laya healthcare is the largest provider of Corporate Health Insurance in Ireland. With a dedicated and passionate team of over 450 people, our sole focus is to Look After You Always.Our Employee Assistance Programme hosts a confidential support line that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When you call us with a problem or query you will be given counselling or information over the phone. If your problem or query requires onward referral this will be provided at a time and place that suits you.All calls are answered by highly qualified counsellors or psychologists and are treated in the strictest confidence.