24/7 Doctor android app is powered by PrognoCIS (TM) gives you access to your Health Records as available on the Patient Portal. It allows you to view your ambulatory summary details, prescription details, Allergies, Immunization record, upcoming and scheduled Health Reminders, Laboratory and Radiology results. It also allows you to view your Billing Statements payable to the clinic, to receive patient receipts thus keeping you informed about your latest transaction updates, including your last payment details.

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
