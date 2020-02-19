23rd march photo frame app is a tribute to the people of subcontinent of Muslims that make a lot of efforts to build independent country for the Muslims of Pakistan. minar-e-pakistan is the great sign of that day which memorized the efforts of the peoples who give their all thing to build a new nation that name is Pakistan.

This 23 march photo frame app allow you to celebrate the independent day by making the photo frames.

It also produce the milli Zeal between people. Historic frames are used in it to make the picture realistic.

Pakistan day celebration is not only for Pakistani that lives with in the country this 23 march photo frame app give a chance to the Pakistani who lives outside the country to celebrate the pakistan day with this app.

Different types of stickers can be used to decorate your photo for milli zeal give message to other with this photo frame app jif Pakistan day.

Resolution of Pakistan is passed in Minto Park, Lahore in 1940 with a new courage to develop Islamic country. PML is the first party that is established on that time with the real country leaders Quaid-e-Azam. March is the month of the celebration of Pakistan day. Military of Pakistan is the real Pakistani.

23 is the day of celebration for all the people by using this 23 march photo frame 2018.

Features:

Simply take a picture from gallery.

Crop it according to the size of the photo frame.

Resize it with different sizes.

Color it with beautiful Pakistani flag.

Rotate the photo frame anywhere and move it on different locations.

Fit the Pakistan flag on your face or other parts as you like.

Real immortalize app for Pakistan day celebration.

Deficiency of this app is high then other related Pakistan day apps.

Famous buildings of Pakistan are used to frame photo or image.

Save your photo by using 23 March photo frame and share it on social media like Facebook, twitter, Whatsapp, instgram, with your family and friends.

Enjoy the 23 march Pakistan day celebration with this fabulous 2018 Pakistan day app.