Game testing your brain by summation number with various method. Can you do it?

How to play

1 Click to tile and hold down your finger then drag your finger to another tile with the same value and in direction on up, down , left or right.

2 Release your finger and your drag path of tile will be summation.

3 If you can sum value equal or greater than 2222. you'll win.

Mode

Classic Mode -> Have a cancel path helper only

Undo Mode -> You can undo all tile to previous.

Helper

Cancel Path -> Use for cancel drag path. when you think drag path is wrong. you can use it by click the button on the left of reload button

while click this button you must hold finger on you path. when you click it the previous path will disappear.

I hope so funny.