Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

** 21 ** for iOS

By Dragon Game Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Dragon Game Studio

BLACKJACK - 21 - WIN BIG!

REAL MOBSTER GAMBLING FUN!

Are you ready to get transported back to the wild 1920's and the good ole' mobster times?! In this realistic Blackjack simulator you will get everything you ever want from a Blackjack game, in an awesome 1920's Mafia settings!

- AWESOME MOBSTER THEMES

- REALISTIC ODDS

- SPLIT & DOUBLE UP OPTIONS

- INSURANCE? YES! NO!

- FULL HD GRAPHICS

- OPTIMIZED FOR IPHONE 6 AND 6 PLUS

plus much much more! Download now and enjoy all the fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 28, 2020
Date Added August 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Heads Up

$0.99
It's the game The New York Times called a Sensation, and Cosmopolitan said will be the best dollar you've spent.
iOS
Heads Up

Coup Board Game

Free
Bluff. Deceive. Outwit.
iOS
Coup Board Game

Ludo STAR

Free
Play your favorite board game Ludo, Parchis also know as Pachisi (Parcheesi).
iOS
Ludo STAR

SpyHunt - party game

Free
Famous party game on mobile.
iOS
SpyHunt - party game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now