X

21+ for iOS

By Shane Burrell $4.99

Developer's Description

By Shane Burrell

A simple 2D ID Barcode Scanner that quickly identifies over or under 21 based on the license barcode. An unlimited number of scans. The application continuously looks for standard 2D Barcodes on US-based ID's and reports an over (Green/Thumbs Up) or under (Red/Thumbs Down) on any date of birth codes it scans. Designed for wait staff, club staff, bouncers, and bartender to quickly and accurately determine an AGE based on the date of birth encoded on US-based licenses and passports. Can scan approximately 1 ID per second and stores no data after the scan. Built-in QR code share app link function for deployment at events. Simply click the share button to bring a QR code up that other devices can use there normal camera app to go to the app link to purchase.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.12

General

Release October 10, 2019
Date Added October 10, 2019
Version 1.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping