A simple 2D ID Barcode Scanner that quickly identifies over or under 21 based on the license barcode. An unlimited number of scans. The application continuously looks for standard 2D Barcodes on US-based ID's and reports an over (Green/Thumbs Up) or under (Red/Thumbs Down) on any date of birth codes it scans. Designed for wait staff, club staff, bouncers, and bartender to quickly and accurately determine an AGE based on the date of birth encoded on US-based licenses and passports. Can scan approximately 1 ID per second and stores no data after the scan. Built-in QR code share app link function for deployment at events. Simply click the share button to bring a QR code up that other devices can use there normal camera app to go to the app link to purchase.