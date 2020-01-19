X

207time for Android

By Owen Mech Free

Developer's Description

By Owen Mech

Welcome to 207time, your personal scheduler for the new hybrid block schedule. Begin by inputting your schedule, designating 1.5 period classes, free periods, and room numbers. Then, simply let the app do the work!

You never have to look at your paper schedule again!

- Fully Customized

- Complete categorized list of Lunch Study Options Locations

- Keeps track of Assembly, Advisory, and other special days

- Accurate to the second

- See your schedule for the week

- Cool backgrounds...?

Contact mech.owen@gmail.com with any questions, comments, or issues.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping