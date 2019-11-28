En iyi Trk yapm bulmaca ve aksiyon oyunu.

Dnyadaki bir virs sorunu yznden uzayda kurulmu olan laboratuvarda gelimi yapay zekalara kar sava ve tehlikeli test odalarndaki bulmacalar zmeye ynelik bu zorlu oyunda baarl olabilecek misin?

Laboratuvardan kurtulan ilk insan ol ve dnyamz kurtaracak olan o panzehiri bulup dller kazan.Yksek teknolojili silahlar kullan ve yol arkadan "Welder" isimli drone robot ile birlikte bu zorlu yolculuun stesinden gel.

Gelimi grafikler ile uzay atmosferinin derinliklerine dal ve gereki fizikler ile oyunun keyfini kar.

Will you succeed in this challenging game of fighting against advanced artificial intelligence and solving puzzles in dangerous test rooms in a laboratory set up in space due to a virus problem in the world?

Be the first to survive the lab and find the antidote that will save our world and win rewards.

Use high-tech weapons and overcome this challenging journey with your drone robot named "Welder".

Dive deep into the space atmosphere with advanced graphics and enjoy the game with realistic physics.